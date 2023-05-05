Friday, May 5, 2023
Friday, May 5, 2023

The cause of the fire is under investigation after a blaze ripped through a takeaway

The cause of the fire is under investigation after a blaze ripped through a takeaway

by uknip247
The Cause Of The Fire Is Under Investigation

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire at a takeaway restaurant on Vicarage Farm Road in Hounslow West this morning (05 May).

Most of the ground floor of a three-storey terraced building containing a restaurant with flats above was damaged by the fire.

Unfortunately, there were no smoke alarms in the property, luckily no one was injured in the fire.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “This incident is a reminder of just how important it is to have working smoke alarms in your property. Smoke alarms give the earliest possible warning when a fire starts. We encourage everyone to have smoke alarms fitted in every room where a fire could start, plus a heat alarm in the kitchen. It’s important to test them regularly.” 

The Brigade was called at 12.47am and the fire was under control at 2.39pm. Fire crews from Feltham, Heston, Hayes, Southall and Northolt fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

