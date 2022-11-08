The Chairman of Dover District Council, Cllr Mike Conolly, has sent condolences on behalf of the district to the family of Admiral of the Fleet The Lord Boyce KG GCB OBE DL who sadly passed away

Admiral of the Fleet The Lord Boyce KG GCB OBE DL sadly passed away on 6 November 2022.

Lord Boyce had been a familiar figure in the district since his appointment in 2004 as Lord Warden and Admiral of the Cinque Ports, and Constable of Dover Castle. Dover and Sandwich are both Head Ports whilst Deal is a Corporate Limb of the historic Confederation of the Cinque Ports. Walmer Castle is the official residence of the Lord Warden.

Cllr Conolly said: “Many of us got to know Lord Boyce through his unstinting dedication and service to the Cinque Ports, and his support of the local community, charities and voluntary organisations.

“The Cinque Ports are known as the ‘cradle of the Royal Navy’ and as the first naval officer to hold the post of Lord Warden since the seventeenth century, Lord Boyce brought a uniquely professional perspective to the role as a former submariner, First Sea Lord, and Chief of the Defence Staff.

“He was also a true gentleman who took a great interest in local matters. He will be sadly missed across the district and the wider Cinque Ports community.”