The charity Drinkaware has described new figures showing a record number of alcohol-related deaths in the United Kingdom last year as “absolutely devastating.”

According to the Office for National Statistics, there will be 9,641 deaths
in the UK in 2021, up from 7,565 in 2019 – a 27% increase.
According to experts, the increase is due in part to people turning to
alcohol as a result of the stress and isolation of Covid lockdowns, with
those who were concerned about their consumption often finding it difficult
to access support services.
The 2021 figures are for alcohol-specific deaths, which are those caused
directly by alcohol, such as alcoholic liver disease, and account for
roughly one-third of all alcohol-related deaths.
Because rates of alcohol-specific deaths in the UK remained stable between
2012 and 2019, charities have reacted with concern to the recent increase
in deaths from excessive drinking.
“These statistics are absolutely devastating,” Karen Tyrell, CEO of
Drinkaware, which is advocating for a coordinated UK-wide alcohol strategy,
said on Thursday.
“It is unacceptable that in one of the world’s richest countries, the rate
of alcohol-related deaths among men in the poorest areas was four times
higher than in the most affluent.” “We also know that the most heavy
drinkers drank more during the pandemic, and warning signs were missed
because people saw each other less and had less access to support.” This
created a perfect storm, and the consequences are now being felt.”
—
Rates of alcohol-related deaths per 100,000 people in the United Kingdom in
2021, by nation:
– 22.4 degrees in Scotland
Northern Ireland: 19.3
– in Wales, 15
– 13.9 in the United Kingdom
—
According to data, periods of lockdown coincided with a slight increase in
the proportion of people consuming a large number of units of alcohol per
week.
According to the ONS, people who were already heavy drinkers prior to the
pandemic drank even more during the Covid years.
Male alcohol-related deaths remained roughly double those of females in
2021, at 20.1 and 9.9 deaths per 100,000 people, respectively.
GPs have reported seeing a decrease in the age at which people in the UK
present with long-term complications from excessive drinking in recent
years.
“The average age of long-term complications from unhealthy alcohol
consumption has decreased so much that we are seeing cases of end-stage
liver failure and cirrhosis in people in their 40s rather than 70s,” said
Dr. Suhail Hussain, a GP in Hertfordshire and the Greater London area.
“Over the last two years, this problem has been exacerbated by enforced
lockdowns, isolation, and the loss of regular routines.” People’s routines
are disrupted when they are not required to come into the office.”
“I’ve seen patients who used to have a glass or two of wine after work
start drinking earlier in the day and consume more.” In addition, school
closures and the need for parents to homeschool exacerbated the problem.”
GPs have also warned that the recession and rising cost of living pressures
are contributing to an increase in alcohol-related deaths.
—-
There is assistance and advice available through
– Drinkaware provides independent alcohol advice, information, and tools to
help people make better drinking decisions. Their website is available
here, and they can be reached at 0300 123 1110.
– Alcoholics Anonymous connects people who are struggling with their
drinking habits and facilitates meetings where people share their stories
and work to stop drinking. Their email helpline is [email protected], and
their phone number is 0800 9177 650.