The charity Drinkaware has described new figures showing a record number of alcohol-related deaths in the United Kingdom last year as “absolutely devastating.”

According to the Office for National Statistics, there will be 9,641 deaths

in the UK in 2021, up from 7,565 in 2019 – a 27% increase.

According to experts, the increase is due in part to people turning to

alcohol as a result of the stress and isolation of Covid lockdowns, with

those who were concerned about their consumption often finding it difficult

to access support services.

The 2021 figures are for alcohol-specific deaths, which are those caused

directly by alcohol, such as alcoholic liver disease, and account for

roughly one-third of all alcohol-related deaths.

Because rates of alcohol-specific deaths in the UK remained stable between

2012 and 2019, charities have reacted with concern to the recent increase

in deaths from excessive drinking.

“These statistics are absolutely devastating,” Karen Tyrell, CEO of

Drinkaware, which is advocating for a coordinated UK-wide alcohol strategy,

said on Thursday.

“It is unacceptable that in one of the world’s richest countries, the rate

of alcohol-related deaths among men in the poorest areas was four times

higher than in the most affluent.” “We also know that the most heavy

drinkers drank more during the pandemic, and warning signs were missed

because people saw each other less and had less access to support.” This

created a perfect storm, and the consequences are now being felt.”

—

Rates of alcohol-related deaths per 100,000 people in the United Kingdom in

2021, by nation:

– 22.4 degrees in Scotland

Northern Ireland: 19.3

– in Wales, 15

– 13.9 in the United Kingdom

—

According to data, periods of lockdown coincided with a slight increase in

the proportion of people consuming a large number of units of alcohol per

week.

According to the ONS, people who were already heavy drinkers prior to the

pandemic drank even more during the Covid years.

Male alcohol-related deaths remained roughly double those of females in

2021, at 20.1 and 9.9 deaths per 100,000 people, respectively.

GPs have reported seeing a decrease in the age at which people in the UK

present with long-term complications from excessive drinking in recent

years.

“The average age of long-term complications from unhealthy alcohol

consumption has decreased so much that we are seeing cases of end-stage

liver failure and cirrhosis in people in their 40s rather than 70s,” said

Dr. Suhail Hussain, a GP in Hertfordshire and the Greater London area.

“Over the last two years, this problem has been exacerbated by enforced

lockdowns, isolation, and the loss of regular routines.” People’s routines

are disrupted when they are not required to come into the office.”

“I’ve seen patients who used to have a glass or two of wine after work

start drinking earlier in the day and consume more.” In addition, school

closures and the need for parents to homeschool exacerbated the problem.”

GPs have also warned that the recession and rising cost of living pressures

are contributing to an increase in alcohol-related deaths.

—-

There is assistance and advice available through

– Drinkaware provides independent alcohol advice, information, and tools to

help people make better drinking decisions. Their website is available

here, and they can be reached at 0300 123 1110.

– Alcoholics Anonymous connects people who are struggling with their

drinking habits and facilitates meetings where people share their stories

and work to stop drinking. Their email helpline is [email protected], and

their phone number is 0800 9177 650.