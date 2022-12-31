The chief fire officer of East Sussex, Dawn Whittaker is awarded the King’s Fire Service Medal

Saturday, December 31, 2022
Dawn Whittaker the Chief Executive and Chief Fire Officer of East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and also the Chair of The National Water Safety Forum (NWSF) has been awarded the Kings Fire Service Medel in the New Year’s Honours list.

 

Dawn joined East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service in June 2016 as Deputy Chief Fire officer and in April 2017 took up the role of Chief Fire Officer on an interim basis before being formally appointed in October 2017.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) recently held its inaugural Celebrating Prevention Awards where their main award ‘the Big Impact Leadership Award’ went to Dawn who is also the lead on water safety for the NFCC.

 

