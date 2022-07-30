Rod Hammerton has been the Chief Fire Officer for SFRS for seven years and has now announced that he will retire in January 2023 after more than thirty years in the fire service.

“Following our glowing HMICFRS report, I am confident The Service has a really positive culture, a capable management team, we are on the most solid financial footing possible, and the service is in the safest set of hands with the FRA,” he said.

“I have incredibly mixed feelings about retiring because I still enjoy my job and have never had a day when I didn’t want to come to work.” Part of it is because I consider working for a fire and rescue service to be the highest honour, but a larger part is because of the people I get to work with.

“But all good things must come to an end, and after a brief stint in the Royal Navy and then 30 years in the fire service, I probably need to experience what it’s like to have to decide what clothes to wear in the morning.”

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service for making serving the county a pleasure for the past seven years.”

The search for a new Chief Fire Officer will begin in the coming months.