With massive amounts of positive social media engagement and sections of the show going viral, including Lou Sanders’ infamous appearance (2.5 million views on TikTok alone) on regular segment Please Keep Me Anonymous, the show has welcomed much-loved couples to share their relationship highs and, most importantly, their ‘beefs,’ including: Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, Martin and Shirlie Kemp, Craig Revel Horwood and Jonathan Myring, Martine McCutcheon and Jack McManus, Martin

Tonight’s final episode features Fleur East with husband Marcel Badiane-Robin, while Lorraine Kelly prepares to read on Please Keep Me Anonymous. The studio audience is also featured on the show, where they can share their own beefs and compete to get rid of something their loved one refuses to remove from the house in It Goes Or I Go, which featured a surprise guest appearance from Ronan Keating to help smash up a contestant’s precious Boyzone memorabilia.

“We are so overjoyed that the first series of The Chris And Rosie Ramsey Show did not end in divorce that we are willing to roll the dice and do it all again!” Chris and Rosie Ramsey say. There are so many more celebrity couples we want to laugh with, so many more members of the public whose beefs we want to hear, and SO MUCH MORE tat we want to destroy.”

“Chris and Rosie Ramsey helped share the raw and funny side of both celebrity and members of the public’s relationships, where we saw something of ourselves in each and every one,” says Katie Taylor, Commissioning Editor for BBC Entertainment. We are thrilled that their raucous delight will return to BBC Two next year.”