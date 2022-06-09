Police are investigating after a small group of people became ill in #HemelHempstead this evening (Wednesday 8 June).

The circumstances are unclear at this time, but Police are keeping an open mind about whether the incident was caused by drugs.

Those affected are currently being treated in hospitals.

Although officers are still in the early stages of their investigations, it is only fair that we reach out to those who use illegal drugs and urge them to be extra cautious about what and how much they use.

The Spectrum and Talk to Frank websites offer help and advice. The Hertfordshire County Council website also lists additional support agencies.

Police say they will try to provide updates as soon as possible.

Please contact us if you have any information that could help police investigations.

• Fill out our online reporting form at herts.police.uk/report to report information.

• Contacting an operator in the Force Communications Room through online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

• Dialing 101, our non-emergency phone number (in an emergency, always dial 999).

• Making an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.