The A3 in Surrey is closed southbound between the A31 (near Compton) – A333

(near Grayshott) for complex recovery of an overturned HGV. Crews are

working at the scene.

The closure is expected to run into the morning rush hour.

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the Solid Triangle diversion symbol on

road signs.

– Exit the A3 southbound at Stag Hill interchange and join the A31

towards Farnham.

– Continue for approximately 7 miles to the Shepherd and Flock

Roundabout.

– Use the 1st exit and continue on the A31 Farnham Bypass.

– Continue to the B3001 junction. Cross over this junction to the

roundabout A31/A325.

– Take the 1st exit A325 and follow it along to the Longmoor interchange

roundabout.

– Cross over the roundabout and re-join the A3 southbound at Longmoor.

