The A3 in Surrey is closed southbound between the A31 (near Compton) – A333
(near Grayshott) for complex recovery of an overturned HGV. Crews are
working at the scene.
The closure is expected to run into the morning rush hour.
Diversion Route
Road users are advised to follow the Solid Triangle diversion symbol on
road signs.
– Exit the A3 southbound at Stag Hill interchange and join the A31
towards Farnham.
– Continue for approximately 7 miles to the Shepherd and Flock
Roundabout.
– Use the 1st exit and continue on the A31 Farnham Bypass.
– Continue to the B3001 junction. Cross over this junction to the
roundabout A31/A325.
– Take the 1st exit A325 and follow it along to the Longmoor interchange
roundabout.
– Cross over the roundabout and re-join the A3 southbound at Longmoor.
*