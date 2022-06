Just before 2 p.m. today, Sunday, June 12, police were called to reports of a vehicle at the bottom of Pendeen Cliff near Pendeen Lighthouse.

The Coastguard and the Ambulance Service responded, and the body of a man was discovered within the vehicle.

This death is not being investigated as suspicious, and a file for the coroner is being prepared.

The family of Richard Mockford, 60, who has been missing since Friday, June 10, has been notified of this development.