After a collision involving two vehicles, emergency p services were called to Eastney Esplanade shortly after 12:20pm on Tuesday.

The collision was attended by paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service and Hampshire Road Policing Unit, as well as Southsea Firefighters.

The two occupants of the overturned vehicle were treated at the scene for suspected spinal injuries after it rolled over at the zebra crossing near the coffee cup.

The vehicle was travelling east along Eastney Esplanade when the vehicle in front stopped at the zebra crossing and was hit in the rear by the vehicle, which then overturned.

Firefighters and paramedics worked together to free extricate the injured victims from the overturned vehicle; both occupants were later transported to the hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area while recovery crews work to remove the vehicle and reopen the road.