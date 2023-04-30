The conflict between humans and wildlife is a persistent issue in several parts of India, with the encroachment of natural habitats and poaching being key reasons

Sunday, April 30, 2023
by uknip247

One such conflict situation came to an end recently when forest officials in the southern state of Kerala tranquillized and relocated a wild tusker elephant nicknamed “rice-tusker” due to its inclination towards rice and grains. This elephant had been responsible for killing at least six people in the past.

Interestingly, this was not the first time that the officials had tried to capture the elephant, but their attempts had failed previously. On this occasion, a team of 150 forest officials managed to take hold of the animal, using five tranquillizer shots, which the elephant resisted.

Despite its resistance, the officials were determined to relocate the elephant to a more suitable habitat. The male elephant, which is believed to be around thirty years old, was fitted with a GPS collar to monitor its movements and taken to a wildlife reserve. Before the transportation, the elephant’s legs were tied up, and its eyes were covered with cloth. Furthermore, four kumki elephants (trained elephants trained with the task of capturing others) were used to nudge the elephant into the truck.

The conflict between humans and wild animals has become increasingly common in India, where people are increasingly encroaching into wildlife habitats. As the population goes on expanding, so do the settlements, thus reducing the habitat of animals. As a result, conflicts between humans and animals are likely to escalate in the future.

