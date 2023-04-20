The Coronation is almost here!

Thursday, April 20, 2023
Thursday, April 20, 2023

by uknip247

The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May with the Archbishop of Canterbury conducting the ceremony.

And with hundreds of events and volunteering opportunities currently listed on the official Coronation website, it looks like West Sussex is going to be celebrating in style!

You can browse through what’s on in your area by entering your address on the website.

Take a look at our Coronation webpages via the link below for lots more information about the long weekend of celebrations

  • Saturday 6 May 2023: The Coronation Ceremony to be held in Westminster Abbey. There will be a procession and service.
  • Sunday 7 May 2023 (daytime): There will be a Coronation Big Lunch event happening across the country, as residents are encouraged to celebrate with their communities by sponsoring a Big Lunch Event. For more on how you can join, visit: Coronation Big Lunch
  • Sunday 7 May 2023 (evening): The Coronation Concert will be held in Windsor Castle, showcasing the country’s diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre and dance. A highlight of the concert will be “Lighting up the Nation”, in which iconic landmarks across the country will be lit up with projections, lasers, drones displays and illuminations.
  • Monday 8 May 2023 (Bank Holiday): All are encouraged to join The Big Help Out community event. The Big Help Out will give the public an opportunity to join in on a day of community volunteering across community groups, organisations, & charities. To learn how you can volunteer or include your organisation to the list, visit: The Big Help Out
