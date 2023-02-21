The County Lines and Gangs Team of Kent Police has targeted two suspected dealers in Gravesend

Officers investigating the supply of class A drugs executed a search warrant at a town centre address on February 16, 2023.

Two men were apprehended on the property. The officers also seized an extendable baton, mobile phones, and crack cocaine and heroin.

Mateusz Szczpczynski and Pawel Ciepielski were later charged with crack cocaine distribution, heroin distribution, possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply, and possessing heroin with intent to supply. Mr. Szczpczynski was also charged with carrying a prohibited weapon in a public place.

Mr Szczpczynski, 29, of Pelham Road, Gravesend, and Mr Ciepielski, 28, of Burnham Road, Dartford, both appeared in Medway Magistrates’ Court. They were remanded in custody until a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on March 20.