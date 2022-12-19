Monday, December 19, 2022
Monday, December 19, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

six boats carrying migrants have succeeded in reaching the shores of the south coast 3
Home BREAKING The court rules that the government’s Rwanda deportation plan is legal

The court rules that the government’s Rwanda deportation plan is legal

by @uknip247

Six months ago, the first planned flight to the African country was cancelled due to legal challenges and widespread criticism of the policy.

The High Court has ruled that the government’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is legal.

The government announced its Rwanda policy in April, stating that some asylum seekers who arrived in the UK via small boat Channel crossings would be deported to the central African country to have their cases heard.

Priti Patel, the then-home secretary, claimed it would deter people from making the dangerous journey, but human rights activists, charities, and opposition parties slammed the plan as inhumane.

 

The first flight was set to take off in June with four people on board but was halted after a number of legal challenges, with the European Court of Human Rights ruling the plan carried “a real risk of irreversible harm”.

However, when Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss took the keys to Number 10, they both insisted on carrying out the policy.

RELATED ARTICLES

A hero response cop who gave first aid to a man ejected...

Five arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped following collaborative effort

An inquest has determined that the four boys who died after falling...

A man from Dartford has been jailed following a violent assault with...

The driver of the BMW – a man in his 30s –...

25 year old man fights for his life as gang gun battles...

A prolific fraudster and burglar who targeted the elderly and vulnerable in...

Heathrow and Manchester airports experienced luggage meltdowns with two hour waits

The A12 in Essex is closed northbound between J19 (Boreham) and the...

Major Emergency at Heathrow Airport as tug collides with an aircraft at Terminal...

Have you seen missing Nigel Burbridge from North Baddesley?

Detectives have confirmed the death of a woman at a flat in...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"