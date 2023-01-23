Monday, January 23, 2023
Monday, January 23, 2023

by uknip247

The critically acclaimed comedy-drama series The Dry will now be available on ITVX beginning March 23rd.
The Dry, dubbed “the Irish fleabag,” stars Roisin Gallagher (The Fall, Nowhere Special) as Shiv Sheridan, who returns to Dublin sober and full of good intentions after years of partying in London – but being back with her family makes staying on “the dry” much more difficult than she expected. Shiv’s family must also navigate this new phase of their lives, and they all have issues they don’t want to face.
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast, The Terror), Pom Boyd (Vanity Fair, Frank of Ireland), Siobhán Cullen (Origin, The Limehouse Golem), Moe Dunford (The Dig, Vikings), and newcomer Adam Richardson also star in The Dry.
The series is created by award-winning playwright and screenwriter Nancy Harris (Our New Girl, Dates) and acclaimed director Paddy Breathnach (Viva, Rosie). The 8 – 30 minute scripts were created and written by Harris, with all episodes directed by Breathnach.

