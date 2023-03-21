Tuesday, March 21, 2023
by uknip247
The Death Of A Woman In Portadown, County Armagh Have Started A Murder Investigation

In the early hours of the morning, emergency services responded to reports of a fire in a house on Church Street, close to the town centre.

Sadly, a 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. It is understood that a young girl who was also in the house was taken to hospital. Police confirmed that some residents had to be evacuated from their homes due to the fire.

Currently, a cordon is in place around the house, and forensic officers are attending the scene. Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson has appealed to anyone with information or who witnessed anything untoward to come forward. She has also urged anyone with dashcam footage to contact the police.

