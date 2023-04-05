The death of Benjamin Lloyd has sent shock waves through the community of Abertridwr in Caerphilly County, leaving his family and friends devastated

The 27-year-old passed away on Sunday after an alleged altercation in White Street, near the library, the previous night.

Paramedics who were called to a property found him unresponsive at 09.45am

A 28-year-old man from Caerphilly has been charged with manslaughter in connection with Mr Lloyd’s death and remains in custody.

Mr Lloyd’s family spoke highly of him in their statement, describing him as “one of life’s true gentlemen.” They also mentioned that he was always happy and positive, and that he had a lot of friends. His family, which includes six children who adored him, will miss him forever.

The police have appealed to anyone who might have witnessed the altercation to come forward with any information that could be relevant to the investigation.