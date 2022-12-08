The deaths of two people found at a Tunbridge Wells property are treated as unexplained say Police in Kent

A man and a woman in their seventies were discovered dead inside their home. Officers were called to the Tunbridge Wells property at 9:15 p.m. last night, according to Kent Police. (December 8, Wednesday)

Kent Fire and Rescue Service and SECAmb ambulance crews were also called to the property on Langton Road, which is a major route into Tunbridge Wells. According to Kent Police, the two people’s families are aware of their deaths.

Large teams of search specialists from Kent Police have been at the property throughout the morning.

“We were called at 9.15pm yesterday to a property in Langton Road, Tunbridge Wells,” a Kent Police spokesperson said. Ambulance and fire crews were also called, and a man and a woman in their 70s were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The deaths are currently being treated as non-suspicious but unexplained, and further investigations will be conducted.” The next of kin have been notified.” Kent fire and rescue said it sent two engines to the scene and left shortly after 11.20 p.m.