Saturday, April 15, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The decision by the Home Office to turn the former RAF Scampton base into a housing facility for asylum seekers has been met with opposition

The decision by the Home Office to turn the former RAF Scampton base into a housing facility for asylum seekers has been met with opposition

by uknip247

The decision by the Home Office to turn the former RAF Scampton base into a housing facility for asylum seekers has been met with opposition from West Lindsey District Council in Lincolnshire.

The council claims that the move will jeopardize a £300m regeneration project for the site, which includes the creation of a museum, entertainment venues, new homes, preservation of historic buildings, and retention of the runway.

The regeneration project was announced just days before the Home Office revealed that they would use RAF Scampton as an asylum base.

Despite the Home Office’s assurance of preserving the site’s rich heritage, the council maintains that the use of RAF Scampton for asylum seeker housing is irrational and that appropriate planning permission was not obtained.

The council’s legal action against the Home Office seeks to halt the housing scheme and preserve the regeneration project.

Sally Grindrod-Smith, the council’s director of planning, regeneration and communities, told Sky News “Adopting a site-specific policy for RAF Scampton, based on sound evidence and shaped by our community, has been an aspiration of the council since the closure of the base was announced [in 2018].

“Today is a landmark moment as any future proposals for the site will be required to follow due process and conform with this policy.

“This work demonstrates that the council takes a considered, planned and strategic approach to planning for the long-term development and regeneration needs of our communities.

“It is clear the Home Office’s recent announcement regarding RAF Scampton has not considered the key material planning matters and has not paid due attention to statutory processes.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The woman had opened her door to let her dogs outside when the man forced his way in, grabbing her neck and pushing her...

The public is being urged to remain vigilant as police continue to hunt a missing prisoner who has absconded from HMP Sudbury

Nurses at the Royal College of Nursing union have rejected the government’s pay offer in England and will now go on strike over the...

National Guard airman charged over leaked Pentagon documents

Detectives are appealing for information after two people were stabbed in Preston

New bollards have been installed in Dover Market Square

Police are searching to locate missing Simon Johnstone from Havant

Police are searching for missing Jet Lucas, 21, from the Tadley area

Police are today launching the rollout of new Taser devices, which will be introduced in the coming year

Help sought to find wanted man with links to Hampshire and Dorset

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road traffic collision

A 37-year-old man from Bishopstoke has been convicted of GBH inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent

We and selected third parties use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for other purposes. Denying consent may make related features unavailable. You can freely give, deny, or withdraw your consent at any time. Use the “Accept” button to consent. Accept Read More