The decision by the Home Office to turn the former RAF Scampton base into a housing facility for asylum seekers has been met with opposition from West Lindsey District Council in Lincolnshire.

The council claims that the move will jeopardize a £300m regeneration project for the site, which includes the creation of a museum, entertainment venues, new homes, preservation of historic buildings, and retention of the runway.

The regeneration project was announced just days before the Home Office revealed that they would use RAF Scampton as an asylum base.

Despite the Home Office’s assurance of preserving the site’s rich heritage, the council maintains that the use of RAF Scampton for asylum seeker housing is irrational and that appropriate planning permission was not obtained.

The council’s legal action against the Home Office seeks to halt the housing scheme and preserve the regeneration project.

Sally Grindrod-Smith, the council’s director of planning, regeneration and communities, told Sky News “Adopting a site-specific policy for RAF Scampton, based on sound evidence and shaped by our community, has been an aspiration of the council since the closure of the base was announced [in 2018].

“Today is a landmark moment as any future proposals for the site will be required to follow due process and conform with this policy.

“This work demonstrates that the council takes a considered, planned and strategic approach to planning for the long-term development and regeneration needs of our communities.

“It is clear the Home Office’s recent announcement regarding RAF Scampton has not considered the key material planning matters and has not paid due attention to statutory processes.”