The decision by the UK government to house around 500 adult male migrants on a barge on the Dorset coast has sparked controversy and criticism from various quarters

The Bibby Stockholm, a three-storey vessel, will be used to accommodate migrants as they await the processing of their asylum claims. This move has been criticised by local groups, refugee charities, and Conservative MP Richard Drax, who has claimed that “every action’s being looked at”.

One of the major reasons cited by the UK government for using the barge is cost-effectiveness. The government argues that it costs over £6m a day to house migrants in hotels, so using the Bibby Stockholm in Portland Port is a more affordable option.

The vessel has 222 rooms and has been refurbished to provide functional and basic accommodation, healthcare, and catering. The Home Office has also claimed that the barge will have security on board to minimise disruption to the local community.

Despite these justifications, many people have expressed their concern about the use of the barge to house migrants. In particular, Amnesty International has labelled the move “ministerial cruelty” and has called for the plans to be abandoned.

The Bibby Stockholm was previously criticised by the Dutch government for being an “oppressive environment” when it was used to house asylum seekers. Although it has since been refurbished, its use to house migrants on the Dorset coast has sparked fears about their welfare and safety.

Local groups and charity organisations have also raised concerns about the impact of the barge on the local community. They argue that the barge will lead to significant disruption and damage to the local environment and that there are better alternatives available.