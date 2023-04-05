Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The decision by the UK government to house around 500 adult male migrants on a barge on the Dorset coast has sparked controversy and criticism from various quarters

The decision by the UK government to house around 500 adult male migrants on a barge on the Dorset coast has sparked controversy and criticism from various quarters

by uknip247

The Bibby Stockholm, a three-storey vessel, will be used to accommodate migrants as they await the processing of their asylum claims. This move has been criticised by local groups, refugee charities, and Conservative MP Richard Drax, who has claimed that “every action’s being looked at”.

One of the major reasons cited by the UK government for using the barge is cost-effectiveness. The government argues that it costs over £6m a day to house migrants in hotels, so using the Bibby Stockholm in Portland Port is a more affordable option.

The vessel has 222 rooms and has been refurbished to provide functional and basic accommodation, healthcare, and catering. The Home Office has also claimed that the barge will have security on board to minimise disruption to the local community.

Despite these justifications, many people have expressed their concern about the use of the barge to house migrants. In particular, Amnesty International has labelled the move “ministerial cruelty” and has called for the plans to be abandoned.

The Bibby Stockholm was previously criticised by the Dutch government for being an “oppressive environment” when it was used to house asylum seekers. Although it has since been refurbished, its use to house migrants on the Dorset coast has sparked fears about their welfare and safety.

Local groups and charity organisations have also raised concerns about the impact of the barge on the local community. They argue that the barge will lead to significant disruption and damage to the local environment and that there are better alternatives available.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Susan Turner in Ayr

Thirteen men have been charged with over 50 child grooming sex offences, including alleged rapes of girls as young as 14, is both shocking...

Twenty-one people have been convicted of ‘abhorrent and cruel’ sexual offences against seven young children in Walsall that spanned almost a decade

Detectives working for South Yorkshire Police Internet and Sexual Offences Team (ISOT) spent almost a year building an ironclad case against a Sheffield paedophile...

Stormy Daniels, the former adult film actress who became embroiled in a scandal involving former US President Donald Trump, has been ordered to pay...

The death of Benjamin Lloyd has sent shock waves through the community of Abertridwr in Caerphilly County, leaving his family and friends devastated

South Africa’s government has recently revoked a national “state of disaster” that was declared in February to manage a crippling electricity crisis

Man jailed after more than 80 deals of crack cocaine and heroin found

A member of a county-line drug dealing gang in Brighton and Hove has been jailed as part of a major investigation into organised crime...

A cannabis grower who was arrested after police found “selfies” with his £165,000 yield on his phone has been jailed

A Rugby drug dealer who proclaimed to have ‘the most sickest flake’ before admitting that his motivation for selling drugs was so he could...

Two men have been sentenced to a combined total of eight years and six months in prison after being convicted of supplying Class A...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More