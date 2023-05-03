The decision by the Ukrainian judo federation to withdraw its team from the World Judo Championships in Qatar over the presence of Russian athletes has brought attention to the ongoing conflict between the two countries

The federation argued that the majority of the Russian team are active servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, which attacked Ukraine in February 2022 and is still waging a brutal full-scale war on Ukrainian territory.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) had given judokas from Russia and Belarus the green light to compete at the championships in Doha on the condition they do so as individual neutral athletes. However, the Ukrainian judo federation argued that this decision did not provide equal conditions, neutrality, or a bridge to peace, as stated in the IJF Resolution. Moreover, it contradicted the latest

recommendations of the International Olympic Committee, which stated that the status of neutral athletes can only be granted to those athletes who are not military personnel.

The decision by the Ukrainian judo federation to withdraw its team from the championships is understandable given the ongoing conflict between the two countries. The conflict, which began in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea, has escalated into a full-scale war in recent years, with Russia accused of supporting separatists in eastern Ukraine. The conflict has claimed the lives of over 13,000 people and displaced over 1.5 million.

The decision by the IJF to allow Russian athletes to compete as individual neutral athletes has been criticized by many, including Ukrainian judoka Daria Bilodid. Bilodid, who won the 2019 world women’s 48kg championship and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, called the decision “unacceptable” in an Instagram post.

She argued that it is unacceptable to allow military personnel of a terrorist country who every day kill Ukrainians to participate in international competitions.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has had far-reaching consequences, with athletes from both countries facing sanctions from a multitude of sports since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

The IOC has recommended allowing athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete as individual neutrals in upcoming international competitions, but it is yet to make a decision on whether Russians can take part in the Paris Olympics next year.