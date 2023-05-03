Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Wednesday, May 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING The decision by the Ukrainian judo federation to withdraw its team from the World Judo Championships in Qatar over the presence of Russian athletes has brought attention to the ongoing conflict between the two countries

The decision by the Ukrainian judo federation to withdraw its team from the World Judo Championships in Qatar over the presence of Russian athletes has brought attention to the ongoing conflict between the two countries

by uknip247

The federation argued that the majority of the Russian team are active servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, which attacked Ukraine in February 2022 and is still waging a brutal full-scale war on Ukrainian territory.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) had given judokas from Russia and Belarus the green light to compete at the championships in Doha on the condition they do so as individual neutral athletes. However, the Ukrainian judo federation argued that this decision did not provide equal conditions, neutrality, or a bridge to peace, as stated in the IJF Resolution. Moreover, it contradicted the latest

recommendations of the International Olympic Committee, which stated that the status of neutral athletes can only be granted to those athletes who are not military personnel.

The decision by the Ukrainian judo federation to withdraw its team from the championships is understandable given the ongoing conflict between the two countries. The conflict, which began in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea, has escalated into a full-scale war in recent years, with Russia accused of supporting separatists in eastern Ukraine. The conflict has claimed the lives of over 13,000 people and displaced over 1.5 million.

The decision by the IJF to allow Russian athletes to compete as individual neutral athletes has been criticized by many, including Ukrainian judoka Daria Bilodid. Bilodid, who won the 2019 world women’s 48kg championship and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, called the decision “unacceptable” in an Instagram post.

She argued that it is unacceptable to allow military personnel of a terrorist country who every day kill Ukrainians to participate in international competitions.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has had far-reaching consequences, with athletes from both countries facing sanctions from a multitude of sports since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

The IOC has recommended allowing athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete as individual neutrals in upcoming international competitions, but it is yet to make a decision on whether Russians can take part in the Paris Olympics next year.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Man threatened immigration officers with a kitchen knife

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl on her way to school was sexually assaulted

US rock ‘n’ roll band Aerosmith has announced their farewell tour to commemorate more than five decades of performing together

Detectives from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are requesting information regarding the occurrence of a firearm being discharged at a business establishment situated on Kingsway...

US climber had died on Mount Everest. This marks the first foreign death on the mountain during the current climbing season

Geoffrey Hinton, a celebrated computer scientist and a trailblazer in the realm of artificial intelligence, has stepped down from his role at Google to...

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify in connection with an ongoing investigation into a theft from...

Müller has issued a recall for several batches of Cadbury-branded dessert products due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes

Leeds United Football Club has announced that their Director of Football, Victor Orta, has left the club by mutual consent

A Greater Manchester Police officer has been dismissed by the force at a disciplinary hearing following a conviction for drink-driving

For the first time in the history of the Eurovision song contest, UK audiences can tune into the world’s biggest singing competition to hear...

Authorities in Oklahoma have discovered the bodies of seven people, including two missing teenagers, on a property near the city of Henryetta

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.