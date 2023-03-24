Friday, March 24, 2023
The decision by World Athletics to exclude transgender women who have gone through male puberty from female events has sparked debate and controversy

by uknip247

The move has been applauded by some who believe it is necessary to protect the integrity of female sports and prevent unfair competition. However, others see it as discriminatory and a rejection of inclusivity and diversity.

The issue of transgender participation in sports has been a contentious topic for many years. While many recognise the right of transgender individuals to compete in the gender category they identify with, questions have arisen about what criteria determine eligibility and fairness in competition.

In particular, concerns have been raised about the advantage that transgender women who have gone through male puberty may have over female athletes due to higher levels of testosterone and physical characteristics developed during that period.

World Athletics has now taken a clear stance on the matter, citing the need to safeguard the female category in sports.

The decision applies to male-to-female transgender athletes who have completed male puberty and will take effect from March 31.

The governing body has also established a working group to conduct further research and gather feedback from transgender athletes to inform future guidelines.

The move has been characterised as decisive action by some, including Lord Coe, the body’s president. He noted the sensitive balance that sports must strike between inclusivity and fairness and emphasised the importance of protecting the female category in sports.

On the other hand, others have criticised the move as discriminatory and a step backwards for transgender rights. Some have suggested alternative solutions, such as creating a third, non-gendered category for all athletes.

