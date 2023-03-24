The decision of junior doctors in England to stage a four-day walkout in April is a reflection of the ongoing struggle to obtain a fair and reasonable pay rise.

According to reports, members of the British Medical Association will take strike action from 11 April to 15 April in their fight to get a 35% pay rise. This demand comes after years of below-inflation rises and poor remunerations, which has led to a widespread sense of dissatisfaction among junior doctors.

Despite BMA leaders meeting with Health Secretary Steve Barclay on Wednesday, no consensus has been reached. Mr Barclay has stated that the pay claim is “unaffordable,” while a deal offered to other NHS staff backed by unions involves a 5% pay rise in April and a one-off payment for the past year. On the other hand, the BMA has insisted that only a 35% pay rise will suffice to make up for the 15 years of below-inflation rises.

The BMA’s junior doctor committee co-chair, Dr Robert Laurenson, said, “It is with disappointment and great frustration that we must announce this new industrial action. The government has dragged its feet at every opportunity. It has not presented any credible offer and is refusing to accept that there is any case for pay restoration, describing our central ask as ‘unrealistic’ and ‘unreasonable.’” This sentiment is reflective of the ongoing struggle that junior doctors are facing in their pursuit of a fair and acceptable pay raise.

This four-day strike follows the three-day walkout that took place last week. Nurses, ambulance staff, physios and other workers will vote on whether to accept the 5% pay rise and one-off payment deal backed by unions. The outcome of this vote will be telling in terms of how NHS workers view the current state of play regarding pay inequalities.