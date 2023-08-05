The Decline of Broadcast TV Viewership: Record Fall, According to Ofcom Report

The decline of broadcast television viewership has seen its sharpest fall since records began, according to a new report by Ofcom, the UK’s media regulator. As competition intensifies between traditional channels and streaming services, the proportion of people watching broadcast TV each week dropped from 83% in 2021 to 79% in 2022. Additionally, the average time spent watching broadcast TV per person per day decreased from two hours 59 minutes in 2021 to two hours 38 minutes the following year.

Despite the decline, BBC One and ITV1 continue to dominate the UK’s most-watched list with valued national TV moments. Public Service Broadcaster channels are recognized for delivering broadcast events that bring the nation together for shared viewing experiences. England’s quarter-final in the Fifa World Cup, the State Funeral of the Queen, and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee were among the top three most-watched programmes in the UK in 2022.

Furthermore, Public Service Broadcaster’s video-on-demand services, such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, have seen growth. However, the report noted a steep decline in the number of programmes attracting “mass audiences.” The number of shows with over four million TV viewers has more than halved since 2022, indicating a decline in viewing figures for early and late evening TV news bulletins as well as popular soaps like Coronation Street, EastEnders, and Emmerdale.

On streaming platforms, only 48 programmes averaged more than four million TV viewers in 2022, with Netflix accounting for the majority. The report also highlighted a significant decline in average broadcast TV viewing among older audiences aged 65+, as they increasingly turn to streaming services.

Yih-Choung Teh, group director of strategy and research at Ofcom, emphasized that viewers now have a plethora of broadcasting and online content to choose from, leading to increased competition for attention. While traditional broadcasters are experiencing declines in scheduled, live programme viewing, they still excel at bringing the nation together for significant cultural and sporting moments, thanks to their public service role. Additionally, their on-demand players are seeing positive growth in the changing media landscape.

