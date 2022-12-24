Saturday, December 24, 2022
The Department For Transport Has Announced That Regulated Rail Fares In England Will Rise By Up To 5.9% Beginning Next March
The Department for Transport has announced that regulated rail fares in England will rise by up to 5.9% beginning next March

The increase will be capped at a level well below inflation “to help reduce the impact on passengers,” according to the transport secretary.
“I’m keeping the increase well below inflation to lessen the impact on passengers.”
“We do not want to add to the problem,” he said, referring to the impact of inflation on the UK economy.
This strikes a reasonable balance between the passengers who use our trains and the taxpayers who help pay for them,” said Mark Harper.

