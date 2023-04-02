The destructive force of nature has shown its fury once again as at least 21 people have been killed by a spate of tornadoes that ravaged the southern and Midwest regions of the United States

As the death toll continues to rise, countless families have been left homeless and thousands without power as the tornadoes wreaked a path of destruction across multiple states. The devastation caused by the powerful twisters was particularly severe in Arkansas, where five lost their lives, and in Tennessee, where seven died.

The scenes of destruction have been heartbreaking for many who have lost their homes, businesses, schools, and churches. One resident in Arkansas’s Little Rock, where a major tornado hit, told the Washington Post that he no longer recognizes landmarks that he has known for decades. “I’m sad that my town has been hit so hard,” said Heidi Jenkins, a salon owner in Wynne, who lost her church and school to the tornadoes.

There are currently over 590,000 people without electricity across several states, with Ohio and Pennsylvania being the most affected.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared a state of emergency in Arkansas, and the national guard has been summoned to help with recovery efforts. The governor has also spoken with President Joe Biden, who has pledged federal aid in the wake of the disaster. The tornadoes were reportedly so intense that they overturned vehicles, felled trees, and brought down power lines, causing significant damage to infrastructure.

The tragic events of the tornadoes come just a week after 26 people lost their lives to a rare, long-track tornado in Mississippi. President Biden visited Mississippi on Friday to convey his condolences to the affected communities. The storm prediction center has warned that more tornadoes may still be on the horizon, urging citizens in the affected areas to brace for severe thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible hail.