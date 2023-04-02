Sunday, April 2, 2023
Sunday, April 2, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The destructive force of nature has shown its fury once again as at least 21 people have been killed by a spate of tornadoes that ravaged the southern and Midwest regions of the United States

The destructive force of nature has shown its fury once again as at least 21 people have been killed by a spate of tornadoes that ravaged the southern and Midwest regions of the United States

by uknip247

As the death toll continues to rise, countless families have been left homeless and thousands without power as the tornadoes wreaked a path of destruction across multiple states. The devastation caused by the powerful twisters was particularly severe in Arkansas, where five lost their lives, and in Tennessee, where seven died.

The scenes of destruction have been heartbreaking for many who have lost their homes, businesses, schools, and churches. One resident in Arkansas’s Little Rock, where a major tornado hit, told the Washington Post that he no longer recognizes landmarks that he has known for decades. “I’m sad that my town has been hit so hard,” said Heidi Jenkins, a salon owner in Wynne, who lost her church and school to the tornadoes.

There are currently over 590,000 people without electricity across several states, with Ohio and Pennsylvania being the most affected.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared a state of emergency in Arkansas, and the national guard has been summoned to help with recovery efforts. The governor has also spoken with President Joe Biden, who has pledged federal aid in the wake of the disaster. The tornadoes were reportedly so intense that they overturned vehicles, felled trees, and brought down power lines, causing significant damage to infrastructure.

The tragic events of the tornadoes come just a week after 26 people lost their lives to a rare, long-track tornado in Mississippi. President Biden visited Mississippi on Friday to convey his condolences to the affected communities. The storm prediction center has warned that more tornadoes may still be on the horizon, urging citizens in the affected areas to brace for severe thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible hail.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was injured in an assault

London Fire Brigade called to HMYOI Feltham

West Midlands Police appeal for information following a Solihull collision which resulted in a pregnant woman losing her baby

Police have released an image of a person of interest after thousands of pounds worth of items were stolen from a shop

Police seal off Holiday Inn hotel and evacuate migrants after ‘suspicious device’ found

A 52-year-old man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for non-recent sex offences against four children

Four men were arrested after a disturbance at a shopping centre in Newtownards’ Circular Road area on Friday, March 31

Former world champion boxer Ken Buchanan has passed away at the age of 77 after a battle with dementia

An investigation has been launched at Thames & Kennet Marina in Caversham

As a result of an Easter traffic backlog, ferry operators have added additional overnight sailings from the Port of Dover

According to a humanitarian organisation named Presidium Network, three British nationals are being held in custody by the Taliban in Afghanistan

Police have confirmed that an aggravated burglary in Greenford on Friday night is linked to a series of incidents in west and north-west London

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More