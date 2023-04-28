Friday, April 28, 2023
The details of the injuries sustained by Nikki Allan are shocking and distressing a court has heard

by uknip247

The tragic death of seven-year-old Nikki Allan has been detailed during a trial at Newcastle Crown Court. Home Office pathologist Nigel Cooper explained to jurors that Nikki’s head injuries and stab wounds were inflicted with significant force, and it was possible that she had been knocked unconscious with a brick before being stabbed repeatedly.

The prosecution alleges that David Boyd, 55, of Chesterton Court, Stockton-on-Tees, is responsible for her murder. The defence argues that there is not enough evidence to connect Boyd to the crime.

Pathologist Dr Cooper testified that a brick or other rough object was used to cause significant damage to Nikki’s skull, requiring a considerable amount of force. It is believed she may have been hit multiple times, possibly rendering her unconsciousness.

She was subsequently stabbed at least 24 times in the chest, with one wound reaching nearly 10 centimetres deep. The injuries were severe enough to cause “catastrophic internal bleeding,” leading to unconsciousness and death.

The prosecution claims that Boyd is responsible for Nikki’s murder, but the defence has argued that there is not enough evidence to connect him to the crime.

However, Dr Cooper believes that the person responsible would have been “significantly covered in blood,” which could be a key factor in connecting Boyd to the crime.

The trial continues

