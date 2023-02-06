The detective in charge of the investigation into the death of a man discovered dying in a supermarket parking lot believes it was a targeted attack.

A man in his 40s was found seriously injured in the car park of Iceland on Furtherwick Road in Canvey Island shortly before 1.45 a.m. on Sunday.

Detective Chief Inspector Greg Wood stated that the investigation was going well and that he did not believe there was a risk to the general public.

Meanwhile, detectives investigating the murder have established a special portal for the public to submit information.

“We have had a number of witnesses and people with information contact us, and I want to thank them for coming forward,” Det Ch Insp Wood said.

“I still need anyone who saw something or knows anything about what happened and hasn’t yet contacted us to call us.”

Det Ch Insp Wood believes those involved were inside The Haystack pub earlier in the evening, and he believes someone knows who they are.

“I believe that someone who was in the pub or lives nearby will know who is responsible, and I urge anyone with information to contact us or Crimestoppers.”

“At this point, I believe the attack was targeted, and this incident poses no threat to the general public.”

Today, police will remain on the scene. They expressed gratitude to the public for their patience and understanding.