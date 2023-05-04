The devastating effects of natural disasters are witnessed once again in Western Rwanda, where heavy rains have caused flooding and landslides resulting in the loss of at least 95 lives

The destruction caused by the flooding is immense, and the people of Western Rwanda are left to pick up the pieces and mourn the loss of their loved ones.

The extent of the damage caused by the flooding is captured in a video clip posted on the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency’s Twitter account. The video shows muddy water overflowing on the roads and engulfing homes.

The Rwanda Government has announced that it is working to provide aid to those affected by the floods. However, the task is daunting as the country is currently facing a challenging economic situation.

The nationwide lockdowns imposed as a measure to combat the COVID-19 pandemic have severely impacted the economy, making it difficult to provide significant aid to those affected by the flooding.

The flooding is not an isolated incident in Rwanda. The Rwanda Meteorology Agency has predicted that the country will receive above-average rainfall in May.