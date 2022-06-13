Andrew, who missed the Platinum Jubilee celebrations after testing positive for Covid, will be allowed to attend only private parts of Monday’s ceremony.

His last public appearance was in March, when he accompanied his mother, the Queen, to the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service.

He was scheduled to join the rest of the royal family at a thanksgiving service in St Paul’s Cathedral on the second day of the four-day Jubilee celebrations earlier this month, but he was diagnosed with coronavirus just days before the ceremony.

The Sunday Times reported that Andrew, a Garter Knight, would attend the annual service in St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Monday, alongside senior members of the royal family.

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge, according to The Sun, have lobbied the Queen on the issue.

The newspaper reported that senior royals feared a “backlash,” and that Charles and William had agreed on their strategy before informing the Queen, who made the final decision.

Buckingham Palace and Andrew’s representative have been contacted for comment.

It was reported that Andrew wanted his HRH status reinstated.

Following the uproar over his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, the Queen’s second son withdrew from public life. He paid millions of dollars to settle a civil sexual assault case against a woman he claimed he had never met.

After Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein, accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, the duke was expelled from the working monarchy.

Andrew denied the allegations.

The Queen stripped Andrew of his honorary military roles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, in January, ahead of his legal settlement in the case, and he gave up his HRH style.