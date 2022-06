If you receive a suspicious WhatsApp message about a B&Q Father’s Day Contest 2022 offering the chance to win a Weber BBQ, your strongly advise you to delete the message, do not click on any links, and do not share it with your contacts.

B and Q say they would never require any of our customers to provide their full home address in order to participate in a competition. If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, please contact Action Fraud.