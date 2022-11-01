The Dover migrant centre fire bomber has been named as Andrew Leak, a 66-year-old from High Wycombe

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) have now taken the lead from

Kent Police in the investigation into an incident, which happened at a Home

Office immigration centre in Dover.

Detectives have been working hard to establish the exact circumstances,

including the motivation surrounding this incident, which happened at

around 11.20am on Sunday 30 October, and have been following a number of

lines of enquiry. The team has been supported by officers from CTPSE

throughout.

During the incident, a number of crude incendiary devices were thrown

outside and into the premises by a man who arrived at the scene, alone in a

car.

The suspect’s vehicle was quickly located nearby with the man found dead

inside. Two members of staff reported sustaining minor injuries from inside

the immigration premises.

He has since been identified as Andrew Leak, aged 66, from High Wycombe.

A search warrant was carried out at a property in the High Wycombe area in

Buckinghamshire on Monday 31 October, and a number of items of interest

were recovered, including digital media devices, which are being examined

as quickly as possible. Due to the nature of the evidence gathered so far,

it is clear that officers with specialist knowledge, resources and

experience are best placed to lead this work to determine the motivating

factors.

There is currently nothing to suggest the man involved was working

alongside anyone else, and there is not believed to be any wider threat to

the community in the High Wycombe area or in Dover.

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, Head of CTPSE, said: “This was

a traumatic incident for everyone involved, and the wider community, and

we’re working hard to establish exactly what led to the events on Sunday

morning.

“We understand that when Counter Terrorism Policing become involved, it can

be worrying for some people, but I would like to reassure people that there

is nothing to suggest any ongoing wider threat at this time.

“What appears clear is that this despicable offence was targeted and likely

to be driven by some form of hate filled grievance, though this may not

necessarily meet the threshold of terrorism. At this point, the incident

itself has not been declared a terrorist incident, but this is being kept

under review as the investigation progresses.”

The investigation into this incident continues and anyone with any

information is asked to go to the Major Incident Public Portal

.

Footage and pictures relating to this incident can also be uploaded here.