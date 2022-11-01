The Dover migrant centre fire bomber has been named as Andrew Leak, a 66-year-old from High Wycombe

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) have now taken the lead from
Kent Police in the investigation into an incident, which happened at a Home
Office immigration centre in Dover.
Detectives have been working hard to establish the exact circumstances,
including the motivation surrounding this incident, which happened at
around 11.20am on Sunday 30 October, and have been following a number of
lines of enquiry. The team has been supported by officers from CTPSE
throughout.
During the incident, a number of crude incendiary devices were thrown
outside and into the premises by a man who arrived at the scene, alone in a
car.
The suspect’s vehicle was quickly located nearby with the man found dead
inside. Two members of staff reported sustaining minor injuries from inside
the immigration premises.
He has since been identified as Andrew Leak, aged 66, from High Wycombe.
A search warrant was carried out at a property in the High Wycombe area in
Buckinghamshire on Monday 31 October, and a number of items of interest
were recovered, including digital media devices, which are being examined
as quickly as possible. Due to the nature of the evidence gathered so far,
it is clear that officers with specialist knowledge, resources and
experience are best placed to lead this work to determine the motivating
factors.
There is currently nothing to suggest the man involved was working
alongside anyone else, and there is not believed to be any wider threat to
the community in the High Wycombe area or in Dover.
Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, Head of CTPSE, said: “This was
a traumatic incident for everyone involved, and the wider community, and
we’re working hard to establish exactly what led to the events on Sunday
morning.
“We understand that when Counter Terrorism Policing become involved, it can
be worrying for some people, but I would like to reassure people that there
is nothing to suggest any ongoing wider threat at this time.
“What appears clear is that this despicable offence was targeted and likely
to be driven by some form of hate filled grievance, though this may not
necessarily meet the threshold of terrorism. At this point, the incident
itself has not been declared a terrorist incident, but this is being kept
under review as the investigation progresses.”
The investigation into this incident continues and anyone with any
information is asked to go to the Major Incident Public Portal
.
Footage and pictures relating to this incident can also be uploaded here.