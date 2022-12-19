A motorcyclist sustained serious leg injuries in a collision in Purton yesterday (18/12).

The collision happened at approximately 4.25pm.

A BMW 520 was travelling along Packhorse Lane towards Purton when the vehicle was in collision with an oncoming motorbike.

The rider – a local man in his 20s – sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to the Great Western Hospital where he will undergo surgery.

The driver of the BMW – a man in his 30s – was not injured.

We would like to hear from any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have dash cam footage.

If you can help, please call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 and quote log number 198. Alternatively, email the team direct on [email protected].