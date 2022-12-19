Monday, December 19, 2022
Monday, December 19, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Appeal After Pensioners Coal Stolen From A Property In Battle
Home BREAKING The driver of the BMW – a man in his 30s – was not injured

The driver of the BMW – a man in his 30s – was not injured

by @uknip247

A motorcyclist sustained serious leg injuries in a collision in Purton yesterday (18/12).

The collision happened at approximately 4.25pm.

A BMW 520 was travelling along Packhorse Lane towards Purton when the vehicle was in collision with an oncoming motorbike.

The rider – a local man in his 20s – sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to the Great Western Hospital where he will undergo surgery.

The driver of the BMW – a man in his 30s – was not injured.

We would like to hear from any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have dash cam footage.

If you can help, please call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 and quote log number 198. Alternatively, email the team direct on [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

25 year old man fights for his life as gang gun battles...

A prolific fraudster and burglar who targeted the elderly and vulnerable in...

Heathrow and Manchester airports experienced luggage meltdowns with two hour waits

The A12 in Essex is closed northbound between J19 (Boreham) and the...

Major Emergency at Heathrow Airport as tug collides with an aircraft at Terminal...

Have you seen missing Nigel Burbridge from North Baddesley?

Detectives have confirmed the death of a woman at a flat in...

Detectives investigating the kidnap and murder of a man in Tottenham have...

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Abraham Kallon have charged a...

A man who posted political speeches on social media encouraging violence in...

An 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a collision in Hooe...

Have you seen missing Samantha Rumney?

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"