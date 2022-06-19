William is seen holding Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, while Prince Louis, four, sits on his shoulders.

Kensington Palace stated that the photo was taken in Jordan in autumn 2021, with a rocky, sand-colored backdrop.

William is beaming broadly, while the children are grinning with their mouths open.

The duke and his eldest son are dressed casually in khaki slacks, while the younger children are dressed in navy and white tops.

Kate and William’s children appear to be in good spirits, reminiscent of Prince Louis’ mischievous antics at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which won the nation’s heart.

Louis made funny faces as he sat on the laps of his family members to watch the show.

On the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday during the RAF flypast, he let out a howl and clapped his hands over his ears as his “Gan Gan,” the Queen, sweetly told him what was going on.

The Cambridges also used a Jordanian photograph for their official Christmas 2021 card.

The image showed William sitting on a gold pouffe next to Kate, with the two eldest children sitting next to them, and Louis sitting at his mother’s feet on what appeared to be a sheepskin rug.