The eagerly awaited return of Frank Lampard to Chelsea ended in a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wolves

by uknip247

Lampard was sacked by Chelsea’s former owner Roman Abramovich in January 2021, and his return was intended to be a short-term solution until the end of the season. His attention will now turn to Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against holders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Newcastle consolidated their places in the Premier League’s top four with victories over Everton and Brentford respectively. United boss Erik ten Hag took aim at the congested fixture schedule after Marcus Rashford limped off nine minutes from time, calling for better player protection. Newcastle’s 2-1 victory over Brentford was their fifth consecutive win, elevating them above United on goal difference.

Tottenham claimed a narrow 2-1 victory over Brighton, with Son Heung-min becoming the first Asian player to reach 100 Premier League goals. Aston Villa also continued their impressive form under Unai Emery with a 2-0 home win against Nottingham Forest. West Ham boosted their survival bid with a 1-0 win at Fulham, while Bournemouth climbed out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory at Leicester.

Overall, Lampard’s return to Chelsea failed to ignite a spark in his team, who are struggling to find consistency this season. With the Premier League’s top four places hotly contested, the race for Champions League qualification promises to be an exciting battle in the coming weeks.

