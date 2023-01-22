The eight dogs seized after a woman in her twenties was mauled to death in Surrey could be kept “in kennels for a year.”

UKNIP has learned that the owners of eight dogs seized by police after a professional dog walker was mauled to death at a Surrey beauty spot could be separated from their pets for a year.

Determining what role, if any, each animal played in the attack and which one inflicted the fatal wound was described as a “long and complex process” by sources close to the case.

‘This is an extremely anxious time for all of the families involved. For some, if not all, it’s like being separated from a baby,’ one said.

Two pathologists have been assigned to the case, which has been described as a “canine whodunit,” and their findings will determine the fate of the dogs.

‘The dogs will not be returned to their families for six to 18 months,’ according to one source. ‘Because it’s such a complicated process, it’ll take at least a year.’

It is believed that the 28-year-old woman was walking with two dachshunds, a collie, a cockapoo, and an 11-pound Leonberger named Shiva. All are kept in private kennels.

During the attack earlier this month, at least four of the dogs were pulling on the woman as she sat on the ground, unable to get up.

‘Dog bites and scratches on the victim will be examined, and the depth and distance between each puncture will be measured,’ according to another source. The veterinary pathologist will then map out the dental forms of the dogs. This may entail taking casts or measurements. He’ll compare both pieces of evidence to see if they match.

‘The severity of the injuries, if severe, may stymie this progress. If there are numerous bites and puncture marks, the pathologist will have a difficult time determining which pairs of puncture marks went together. If that’s the case, you might never find out who was responsible.’

Each dog will be evaluated behaviorally. ‘Normally, this would be repeated multiple times to ensure a good understanding of how the dog behaves,’ said the source.

‘The dogs can only be released after a court has rendered a decision. First, the assessments must be completed, followed by the submission of paperwork and the completion of police reports. All dogs will almost certainly need to be tested before being released.’

Any dogs deemed too dangerous for release may be euthanized.

According to experts, the long-term impact of kennel confinement on dogs is determined by their personality.

‘If the dog was nervous or reactive, it will have far-reaching consequences,’ one said.