The emergency services attended but were unable to save the victim, who was reported to be in his thirties.

At around 10.50 am, a young male refugee from Sudan died after being hit by a train in Calais. The death appears to have been a suicide. Witnesses report the man stepping out in front of the train and the driver sounding the horn but being unable to stop.

The incident happened on a level crossing on the outskirts of Calais near a place where refugees stay, and where we distribute food. The man who died was well known to us. He had been struggling with living in a world which persecutes displaced people simply looking for safety and respect, and had told people he did not want to live anymore.