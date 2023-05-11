The entire United Kingdom is told bracing for heavy rain, thunder, and lightning as a storm warning sweeps the British Isles

Warm weather has recently been interspersed with heavy rain and storms in some areas, with 25 flood alerts issued across England and more in Scotland.

Weather maps indicate how extensive storms will be later today, affecting nearly the whole United Kingdom.

Ventusky is warning of impending rain from northern Scotland to the south coast of England.

Wales and Northern Ireland will also be affected by the storms.

Thunderstorms are expected to be most intense between 4 and 7 p.m. this afternoon and tonight.

Thunderstorm warning for the entire UK, including heavy rain and lightning – exact time storm will strike

Earlier in the day, this morning, there will be scattered showers across the midlands, continuing north to Scotland.

Wet weather will also affect regions of the south west of England and Northern Ireland.

The rain will then expand throughout the afternoon, covering much of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, but will continue light in most parts.

Parts of England’s east coast, from Newcastle south to Norwich, may see heavy rain and become early storm hotspots.

Storms will move across the rest of England and into parts of Scotland by the evening.

However, the storms are expected to fade in a few hours, with most of the severe rain, lightning, and thunder gone by 10 p.m.

This comes after the Met Office issued a yellow storm weather warning today, predicting heavy rainfall and disruption that could cause travel havoc, affecting railway schedules and roadways as well.

The warning also warns of “possible lightning damage to a few buildings and structures.”