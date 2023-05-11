Saturday, May 13, 2023
Saturday, May 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING The entire United Kingdom is told bracing for heavy rain, thunder, and lightning as a storm warning sweeps the British Isles

The entire United Kingdom is told bracing for heavy rain, thunder, and lightning as a storm warning sweeps the British Isles

by uknip247
The Entire United Kingdom Is Bracing For Heavy Rain, Thunder, And Lightning As A Storm Warning Sweeps The British Isles

Warm weather has recently been interspersed with heavy rain and storms in some areas, with 25 flood alerts issued across England and more in Scotland.

Weather maps indicate how extensive storms will be later today, affecting nearly the whole United Kingdom.

Ventusky is warning of impending rain from northern Scotland to the south coast of England.

Wales and Northern Ireland will also be affected by the storms.

Thunderstorms are expected to be most intense between 4 and 7 p.m. this afternoon and tonight.

Thunderstorm warning for the entire UK, including heavy rain and lightning – exact time storm will strike

Earlier in the day, this morning, there will be scattered showers across the midlands, continuing north to Scotland.

Wet weather will also affect regions of the south west of England and Northern Ireland.

The rain will then expand throughout the afternoon, covering much of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, but will continue light in most parts.

Parts of England’s east coast, from Newcastle south to Norwich, may see heavy rain and become early storm hotspots.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

Storms will move across the rest of England and into parts of Scotland by the evening.

However, the storms are expected to fade in a few hours, with most of the severe rain, lightning, and thunder gone by 10 p.m.

This comes after the Met Office issued a yellow storm weather warning today, predicting heavy rainfall and disruption that could cause travel havoc, affecting railway schedules and roadways as well.

The warning also warns of “possible lightning damage to a few buildings and structures.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Three Killed in Horrific Crash as Four Arrested for Suspected Dangerous Driving

Teenager Electrocuted After Falling from Edinburgh Waverley Roof

CCTV Images Released in Connection to South London Hate Crime

Couple Sentenced to Prison for Making and Supplying Fake IDs

Sam Allardyce Urges Leeds United to Embrace Fear in Crucial Premier League Clash

ITVX Acquires Rights to Bonaparte Films’ “The Effects of Lying” – A Refreshing South Asian Comedy Drama

Wembley Burst Main Live updates: Major Incident Declared as Burst Water Main Causes Water Supply Disruption in Wembley

Murder Investigation Launched Following Death of Woman in Bournemouth

Rail Workers’ Strike Causes Chaos and Delays at Gatwick Airport

Gang Convicted for Exploiting Children in Drug Supply Operation

Man Convicted of Murder Granted Transfer to Open Prison Despite Government Objection

Nikki Allan Murder Trial: David Boyd Found Guilty of the 1992 Killing

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.