The Erith shooting victim has been named and pictured as Kai McGinley

The Erith shooting victim has been identified and photographed. Kai McGinley was killed last night in Erith by a ‘gang wearing balaclavas’ (Thursday, February 9). Police and paramedics rushed to Pembroke Road shortly before 9 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired, and forensics are still on the scene today.

Kai, who claims to be 24 years old on social media, was discovered by police in Hillside with a gunshot wound. Despite paramedics’ best efforts, he died at the scene. According to witnesses on the scene, the shooting occurred after a dramatic car chase involving a Mini Clubman and a Landrover Freelander. Attackers rammed the white Mini before surrounding the victim’s vehicle and shooting him twice.

On social media, tributes to Kai have begun to pour in. “Rest in peace, my boy,” friends and family have written on his Facebook profile photo.

“This is probably the worst experience of my life,” a woman who claims to be his girlfriend said. In a Facebook post, she stated: “Tonight, my boyfriend died on the scene. I’d appreciate it if everyone could give me a few days of silence; I won’t be online. If anyone has any information about this, including names of witnesses, please contact the police or myself. It will be much appreciated.”

Another woman, who claims to be Kai’s cousin, wrote: “I’m unable to do anything because I’m so numb; I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. My heart was so heavy at times that he felt more like my brother than my cousin.”

Others took to social media, with one writing: “My heart is broken because I love you so much. Sleep well, my angel.” “Rest in beautiful and perfect peace, Kai,” someone else said.

Kai McGinley was fatally shot on Pembroke Road in Erith on Thursday night. Residents reported hearing up to seven gunshots. One resident, who asked not to be identified, said he heard four or five shots and then someone screaming. He then claims to have seen a neighbour run across the street with towels to apply pressure to the victim’s wound, leaving their hands bloodied.

“When I came out, I noticed my neighbour was very still,” the unnamed man recalled. “He was simply frozen.” Road closures remain in effect at the site. The gunman remains at large because police have yet to make an arrest.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD7135/9Feb. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.