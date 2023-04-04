Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the biggest, most watched and most loved music competitions in the world

The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the biggest, most watched and most loved music competitions in the world

by uknip247
The Eurovision Song Contest Is One Of The Biggest, Most Watched And Most Loved Music Competitions In The World

The event is set to take place in ACC Liverpool, with a 950 square metre main stage and a 500 square metre green room along with more than 2,000 specialist lighting fixtures. Over the five-stage building weeks, the production team is installing 140 tonnes of a steel ground support structure and eight miles of cabling for lighting, sound, video, and special effects.

James O’Brien, the executive in charge of Eurovision production, who previously worked on the MTV Europe Music Awards for 13 years before joining BBC Studios, talked about the scale of the show. According to him, “You’ll see when you see the show that the set is absolutely enormous and covers almost the entire floor, because there’s a green room that goes in where the talent sit to watch the show.” He also mentioned the decision to incorporate a thrust stage into the performances, which is a unique feature to the Eurovision. The stage will jut out into the audience, with the audience sitting around the sides.

The UK is hosting Eurovision, with Wild Youth representing Ireland in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool on May 9 with their song We Are One. Faye Dyer, managing director of the ACC Group, said that for Eurovision, they are using the ACC Convention Centre and Exhibition Centre in Liverpool along with the 11,000-capacity arena. She added, “Our facilities actually lend themselves really well to these global events.”

This year, there is a lot of work going on to ensure sustainability and recycling of props and costumes, with the aim of reusing them in some way by auctioning them for charity, giving them to museums, or recycling the materials. The BBC is also working with Ukrainian lighting and film specialists on the production and will use special Ukrainian camera equipment.

In terms of spectacle, the Eurovision Song Contest has always been a show-stopper, and this year will be no different.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A recent avalanche in India’s northeastern state of Sikkim has left at least six killed, and 30 others injured while dozens of people are...

The BBC has announced a new drama Kidnapped for BBC Three and iPlayer

Police investigating an assault on a dog walker have released an image of someone they’d like to speak to

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a crash involving five vehicles on the slip road for Junction 3 of the...

Outstanding young hero in Paraguay receives award in memory of Princess Diana

UNICEF and British Embassy in Asuncion encourage young people’s commitment to the environment

Harry Potter Book Night in Asuncion fills fans with magic

Government unveils taskforce chair to boost older people’s housing

“El Embajador” beer collaboration raises funds for soup kitchens

Paedophile’s sentence is doubled

Part of a four-roomed flat on the first floor of a three-storey building was damaged by fire

Kyle Bevan, has been found guilty of murdering his partner’s two-year-old daughter, Lola James, in July 2020. Lola’s mother, Sinead James, was also found...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More