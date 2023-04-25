The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the most celebrated music events in the world, and it is anticipated by music fans and enthusiasts alike

This year, Ireland’s entry is Wild Youth with their song “We Are One”. However, the band has recently announced that they have cut ties with their creative director, Ian Banham, due to comments made on social media that were deemed offensive.

The controversy began when screenshots of Ian Banham’s social media accounts circulated on Twitter, with comments referring to transgender women as men. Wild Youth was quick to respond and released a statement saying that they stand for “unity and kindness”, and that they will no longer let Mr Banham near their team.

It is quite late for any artist to change their creative team with just two weeks until the competition begins, and rehearsals starting in Liverpool next week.

According to his website, Mr Banham has worked in the past with stars such as Kylie Minogue, Cheryl, and Lily Allen. He was also the choreographer for the most recent series of Ireland’s version of Strictly – Dancing With The Stars Ireland.