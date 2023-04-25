Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the most celebrated music events in the world, and it is anticipated by music fans and enthusiasts alike

The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the most celebrated music events in the world, and it is anticipated by music fans and enthusiasts alike

by uknip247

This year, Ireland’s entry is Wild Youth with their song “We Are One”. However, the band has recently announced that they have cut ties with their creative director, Ian Banham, due to comments made on social media that were deemed offensive.

The controversy began when screenshots of Ian Banham’s social media accounts circulated on Twitter, with comments referring to transgender women as men. Wild Youth was quick to respond and released a statement saying that they stand for “unity and kindness”, and that they will no longer let Mr Banham near their team.

It is quite late for any artist to change their creative team with just two weeks until the competition begins, and rehearsals starting in Liverpool next week.

According to his website, Mr Banham has worked in the past with stars such as Kylie Minogue, Cheryl, and Lily Allen. He was also the choreographer for the most recent series of Ireland’s version of Strictly – Dancing With The Stars Ireland.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team are looking into the circumstances surrounding a man’s death

A man has been convicted in connection with offences relating to the sexual assault of a teenage boy whilst he was a coach at...

Detectives are appealing for further information after a man was killed at a property in Hyde

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old died in a road traffic collision yesterday

Harry Belafonte, legendary singer, actor, and civil rights activist has died

The UK has started airlifting its citizens out of Sudan after heavy fighting broke out in the country

A former Derbyshire County Council employee has been sentenced after she fraudulently applied for tens of thousands of pounds worth of charity vouchers which...

A man who admitted causing the death of one of his car passengers following a collision in Cressing has been jailed for four years...

Police are appealing for information on two teenage girls who have been reported missing from Leeds

Detectives have secured justice for the victim of a terrifying ordeal after a man forced his way into his home before attempting to stab...

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find Daniel

Police searching for a missing woman have found a body in Hugglescote

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.