Following approval of a £21.5 million government-backed plan, more than 1,400 homes in Kent will now be better protected from flooding. The expansion of the West Kent flood storage area has been approved by Tonbridge and Malling Council, the Environment Agency has announced.

As a result of the work, properties near the River Medway and in close proximity to frequently flooded areas will be better protected from high water levels. The plan calls for constructing a flood embankment, a pumping station, a flood wall, and a kiosk in Hildenborough.

The action, according to local councillor Robin Betts of Tonbridge and Malling Council, is a “crucial milestone” that will drastically lower risks to homes and businesses. Tom Tugendhat, the local MP, stated: “The Hildenborough expansion plan and the expansion of the Leigh flood storage area will help protect thousands of residents from flooding.

“I am happy that this important landmark has been approved, allowing construction to begin in 2019. I am eager for construction to begin because this project will help shield us from flooding brought on by the River Medway and its tributaries.

The new construction will be a part of a larger flood protection plan that includes raising the Leigh flood storage area’s (FSA) capacity by about 25%. In the spring of 2023, work is scheduled to begin at the Leigh FSA, and in 2024, at Hildenborough. Fall 2025 is the anticipated completion date.

The project will increase the region’s resilience to extreme weather and climate change, according to local leaders. The area frequently experiences flooding, especially Yalding, which is only 10 miles away.

According to government records, flooding on the flood plains of the River Medway happens about every 15 years, but it has happened three times since 2000. The Southern Water Authority established the Leigh FSA in 1982 to store flood water upstream before it is released under controlled conditions.