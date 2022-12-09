The explosive documentary series revealed details of Harry and Meghan’s engagement and their relationship with William and Kate, as well as issues such as press intrusion and racism within the royal family

In the opening scenes, Harry is shown at Heathrow airport in the footage he

filmed himself in March 2020 at the culmination of the Megxit crisis and as

he prepared to leave the UK for the last time as a senior royal.

“This is about duty and service and I feel as though, being part of this

family, it is my duty to uncover this exploitation and bribery that happens

within our media,” he says.

Meghan is seen separately, filming herself in Vancouver wearing a towel on

her head and saying: “Unfortunately, in us standing for something, they are

destroying us.”

The series began with a written statement on a black background saying it

is a “first-hand account of Harry & Meghan’s story told with never before

seen personal archive”.

It said all interviews were finished in August 2022 and “members of the

Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series”.

Harry says: “We’ve just finished two weeks, our final push, our last stint

of royal engagements.

“It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on Earth happened?’”

He adds: “This isn’t just about our story. This has always been so much

bigger than us.

“No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth. The institution knows

the full truth. And the media know the full truth because they’ve been in

on it.

“And I think anybody else in my situation would have done exactly the same

thing.”

Meanwhile, Meghan is seen saying: “I just really want to get to the other

side of all of this.”

There is a silent pause before she appears emotional and says: “I don’t

know what to say anymore.”

Harry and Meghan signed lucrative deals, thought to be worth well over £100

million, with the streaming giant and Spotify after quitting as senior

working royals in 2020 following family rifts and struggles with royal life.

The “unprecedented and in-depth” docuseries, directed by Oscar-nominated

Liz Garbus, is billed as a Netflix global event, with Harry and Meghan

sharing “the other side of their high-profile love story”.

Harry, in a trailer for the docuseries, warned “we know the full truth” and

spoke of a “hierarchy in the family”, a “dirty game” and “leaking” and

“planting of stories”.

The first episode, 56 minutes long, shares the impact of Harry’s childhood

in the public eye and his secret relationship with Meghan in the early days.

During the second episode of Harry & Meghan, the couple looked at some of

the headlines in the UK tabloid press ahead of Kensington Palace’s

statement on the media’s treatment of the Duchess of Sussex.

They included “Harry’s girl is (almost) straight outta Compton”.

Meghan said: “Firstly, I’m not from Compton, I’ve never lived in Compton,

so it’s factually incorrect. But why do you have to make a dig at Compton?”

Harry said: “Eight days after the relationship became public I put out a

statement calling out the racist undertones of articles and headlines that

were written by the British press as well as outright racism from those

articles across social media.”

He added that during this time members of the royal family asked why the

duchess should be “protected” when they questioned newspaper headlines

about her.

“The direction from the Palace was don’t say anything,” he said.

“But what people need to understand is, as far as a lot of the family were

concerned, everything that she was being put through, they had been put

through as well.

“So it was almost like a rite of passage, and some of the members of the

family were like ‘My wife had to go through that, so why should your

girlfriend be treated any differently?’ ‘Why should you get special

treatment?’ ‘Why should she be protected?’”

“I said ‘The difference here is the race element’.”

The third episode of the documentary refers to an event in 2017 when

Princess Michael of Kent wore a Blackamoor-style brooch which was deemed to

be racist.

The first three episodes are streaming now, with the second volume of three

set to be released on 15 December.