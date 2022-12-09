The explosive documentary series revealed details of Harry and Meghan’s engagement and their relationship with William and Kate, as well as issues such as press intrusion and racism within the royal family

In the opening scenes, Harry is shown at Heathrow airport in the footage he
filmed himself in March 2020 at the culmination of the Megxit crisis and as
he prepared to leave the UK for the last time as a senior royal.
“This is about duty and service and I feel as though, being part of this
family, it is my duty to uncover this exploitation and bribery that happens
within our media,” he says.
Meghan is seen separately, filming herself in Vancouver wearing a towel on
her head and saying: “Unfortunately, in us standing for something, they are
destroying us.”
The series began with a written statement on a black background saying it
is a “first-hand account of Harry & Meghan’s story told with never before
seen personal archive”.
It said all interviews were finished in August 2022 and “members of the
Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series”.
Harry says: “We’ve just finished two weeks, our final push, our last stint
of royal engagements.
“It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on Earth happened?’”
He adds: “This isn’t just about our story. This has always been so much
bigger than us.
“No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth. The institution knows
the full truth. And the media know the full truth because they’ve been in
on it.
“And I think anybody else in my situation would have done exactly the same
thing.”
Meanwhile, Meghan is seen saying: “I just really want to get to the other
side of all of this.”
There is a silent pause before she appears emotional and says: “I don’t
know what to say anymore.”
Harry and Meghan signed lucrative deals, thought to be worth well over £100
million, with the streaming giant and Spotify after quitting as senior
working royals in 2020 following family rifts and struggles with royal life.
The “unprecedented and in-depth” docuseries, directed by Oscar-nominated
Liz Garbus, is billed as a Netflix global event, with Harry and Meghan
sharing “the other side of their high-profile love story”.
Harry, in a trailer for the docuseries, warned “we know the full truth” and
spoke of a “hierarchy in the family”, a “dirty game” and “leaking” and
“planting of stories”.
The first episode, 56 minutes long, shares the impact of Harry’s childhood
in the public eye and his secret relationship with Meghan in the early days.
During the second episode of Harry & Meghan, the couple looked at some of
the headlines in the UK tabloid press ahead of Kensington Palace’s
statement on the media’s treatment of the Duchess of Sussex.
They included “Harry’s girl is (almost) straight outta Compton”.
Meghan said: “Firstly, I’m not from Compton, I’ve never lived in Compton,
so it’s factually incorrect. But why do you have to make a dig at Compton?”
Harry said: “Eight days after the relationship became public I put out a
statement calling out the racist undertones of articles and headlines that
were written by the British press as well as outright racism from those
articles across social media.”
He added that during this time members of the royal family asked why the
duchess should be “protected” when they questioned newspaper headlines
about her.
“The direction from the Palace was don’t say anything,” he said.
“But what people need to understand is, as far as a lot of the family were
concerned, everything that she was being put through, they had been put
through as well.
“So it was almost like a rite of passage, and some of the members of the
family were like ‘My wife had to go through that, so why should your
girlfriend be treated any differently?’ ‘Why should you get special
treatment?’ ‘Why should she be protected?’”
“I said ‘The difference here is the race element’.”
The third episode of the documentary refers to an event in 2017 when
Princess Michael of Kent wore a Blackamoor-style brooch which was deemed to
be racist.
The first three episodes are streaming now, with the second volume of three
set to be released on 15 December.
The explosive documentary series revealed details of Harry and Meghan’s engagement and their relationship with William and Kate, as well as issues such as press intrusion and racism within the royal family
