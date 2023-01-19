The failure of Rishi Sunak to wear a seat belt will be investigated say Police



Rishi Sunak is being investigated by Lancashire Police after he was caught on camera not wearing a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car.

The prime minister has apologised for the incident, calling it a “error of judgement” to remove his seat belt to film a social media video.

The maximum fine for not wearing a seat belt is £500.

Mr Sunak “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises,” according to his spokesman.

The PM “believes everyone should wear a seat belt,” according to the spokesman.

The prime minister was in Lancashire when the video was shot, as part of a trip across the north of England.

The video was posted earlier on Mr Sunak’s Instagram account to promote the government’s latest round of “levelling up” spending.

Mr Sunak can be seen addressing the camera while the car travels along, with police motorbikes briefly appearing in the background, in the clip, which lasts about a minute.

Passengers who fail to wear a seat belt when one is available unless covered by a valid exemption may be fined £100 on the spot. If the case goes to court, the fine can be increased to £500.



Mr Sunak’s video was described as “endless painful viewing” by Labour after he was seen struggling to make a contactless payment with his card last year.

“Rishi Sunak doesn’t know how to use a seat belt, his debit card, a train, the economy, or this country,” said a spokeswoman.

“This list is growing by the day, and it makes for endless agonising viewing.”

The incident occurred after the prime minister was chastised for flying in an RAF jet for a series of official visits on Thursday.

Mr Sunak flew the plane from London to Blackpool for 230 miles before flying 120 miles to Darlington.

“It seems like the PM is getting too used to flying around in private jets that he’s forgotten to wear a seat belt in a car,” said Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper.

Passengers 14 and older are responsible for wearing a seat belt in cars, vans, and other goods vehicles if one is provided. Drivers are liable for passengers under the age of 14.

Exemptions include having a doctor’s certificate for a medical reason or being in a vehicle used by law enforcement, fire, or other rescue services.

Except in Northern Ireland, those who are fined for not wearing a seat belt cannot currently receive penalty points on their licence.