The families of three men killed in a collision in Eastbourne have paid tribute to their lost loved ones

Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Davies, 32-year-old Jonny Day and 36-year-old Jon ‘Tommy’ Miller died after their vehicle was involved in a collision in Decoy Drive on Monday, 13 February.

All three men were from Berkshire.

An investigation identified a second vehicle that may have collided with their vehicle – a silver Citroen Berlingo – shortly before the incident.

A grey Range Rover Sport has been located and recovered and two men from Eastbourne, aged 38 and 40, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They have been released on conditional bail.

An investigation is ongoing and the families of Daniel, Jonny and Tommy are being supported by specialist officers.

Their families have issued the following tributes.

Jonny Day, 32

“Jonny was the person who lit up any room. He was so loved by everyone that met him.

“A loving partner, father, son and brother, we will miss him endlessly. As his partner I have lost my whole life.”

Jon ‘Tommy’ Miller, 36

“We as a family would like to pay tribute to our dear brother who has sadly left us. Our hearts are broken.

“Our Tommy was truly one of a kind – he was funny, smart and had the biggest heart. He was loved by so many and he impacted everyone who knew him.

“Tommy donated his kidney to his sister which saved her life. He will forever be our hero. We would like to be given the respect and space to grieve our devastating loss.”

Daniel Davies, 21

Daniel Davies’ family said Daniel was ‘always going to be missed’.

“Rest in peace angel, we love you so much – sleep tight. We all loved you so much, precious Dan Dan.”

His older brother said: “Fly high, little bro. I hope Heaven gives you the best bed up there until we meet again – your big bro, Smallz.”

And his best friend, who he had known for 16-years, said: “Since the day I met you 16 years ago, you have been my brother and my best friend. I love you with all my heart brother, and we’re always thinking of you.”

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision, which took place at around 11.10pm on Monday (13 February).

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw any suspicious driving in the area around that time or has relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Brinmore.