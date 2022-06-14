Marvin Paul Gillard, 48, of Tintern Road, Gosport, and Andrew Mark Kimber, 44, of Hawthorn Close, Fareham, were both killed in an accident involving a Peugeot 207 and a Renault Megane on James Callaghan Drive in Portsmouth shortly after 7 p.m.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of emergency personnel and members of the public. A 13-year-old boy was also admitted to the hospital.

Both men’s families, who were in separate vehicles, have now paid tribute to them.

“The world has lost a true gentleman, a loving son, brother, father, and friend to many,” Marvin’s family said. The support that the family is currently receiving demonstrates how much he was loved.”

“Andrew was a devoted husband and father, a cherished son, and a loyal friend,” said Andrew’s family.

“Andrew’s death has devastated us all and sent shockwaves far and wide.” So unexpected. So unjust. He has left an unfillable void in our lives and our hearts.

“There will never be a day when he will not be remembered with a smile, followed by tears for a life that had so much to look forward to that was suddenly ripped away.”

“You’ve always been the brightest star, Andy.”

Police are still investigating the exact circumstances of the collision, and officers are eager to speak with anyone who may have information that can help.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the grey Megane or black Peugeot being driven on Portsdown Hill on May 30 to get in touch with us,” said Sergeant Spencer Wragg.

“We are especially interested in any dash cam footage of the incident or the minutes leading up to it that anyone may have.”

“I would also ask that the public refrain from speculating on the circumstances of this incident, particularly on social media, as both families are dealing with their individual losses.”

“Anyone with information should contact 101 and quote the reference number 44220215055.”