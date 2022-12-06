The family of 18-year-old Owen Dunn have thanked the local community for their support, after the teenager was killed in north Swindon on Sunday

Owen was formally identified by his family this afternoon.

The teenager from Swindon died at the weekend in Mazurek Way, Haydon End.

This afternoon his family issued a short statement saying: “We are grateful for all the support, kind words and donations we have received.”

Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time and ask that their privacy is respected.

Detectives are continuing to question a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of Owen’s murder.

Members of the public will continue to see an increased police presence across the whole of Swindon in response to this incident.

Police are continuing to appeal for information that will help with our enquiries.

Please call us on 101 quoting Operation Glendale.

Alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.