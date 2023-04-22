Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The family of a 10-year-old boy who sadly died following a road traffic collision have paid tribute to him

The family of a 10-year-old boy who sadly died following a road traffic collision have paid tribute to him

by uknip247
The Family Of A 10-year-old Boy Who Sadly Died Following A Road Traffic Collision Have Paid Tribute To Him

The family of a 10-year-old boy who sadly died following a road traffic collision on Abingdon Road in Liverpool have today (Saturday 22 April) issued tributes and photographs.

Charlie Lowe died in hospital following the collision on the evening of Thursday 20 April.

Charlie’s mother said: “Football mad, Charlie was taken away suddenly and we will always miss him.  He was a huge LFC fan and knew everything about the team.  

“He was also a keen cross country runner. He was exceptionally happy, very smart and very funny.  Charlie loved School and loved life and he will be sorely missed by everyone.

The Family Of A 10-Year-Old Boy Who Sadly Died Following A Road Traffic Collision Have Paid Tribute To Him
The Family Of A 10-Year-Old Boy Who Sadly Died Following A Road Traffic Collision Have Paid Tribute To Him


Charlie’s dad said: “There isn’t a word to describe how amazing and loved you are and how missed you will be. The most beautiful boy in the world. 

“When you arrived I had to split my heart between you and your brother Daniel, sister Rachael and brother Bobby. I never knew for certain what real love was but I did when my amazing children entered my life. 

“I will always cherish the short time I had with you, the hugs and kisses and laughs we had. The days out, you playing football and on Fifa. 

“When I heard the tragic news, I came running to the hospital praying for a miracle.

“Charlie, I miss you mate so much it’s killing me inside as it is for your brothers and sister. All my love Charlie, I hope you rest in peace, Dad.”

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper from our Matrix Roads Policing Unit said: “Our sincere condolences go out to the family and we will be supporting them in the coming days and weeks after this tragic incident. 

“Enquiries continue and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or captured anything on dashcam or other devices.

“You can contact us in various ways but please ensure you pass on any information as soon as you can, so we can establish the circumstances.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call our Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk, or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 23000333448

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Aston Villa fans were left angry after Lucas Digne suffered a cut to the face during today’s match against Brentford

13-year-old Millie Havill has gone missing from Southampton

A major route in North London was closed today evening (Saturday, April 22) due to violence, and three men and a woman were taken...

A man has been jailed after he was convicted of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation against online gambling company Bet365

Kent Police rubbish double stabbing rumours in Dartford

A man has been jailed for seven years and one month for raping a woman in Bridgwater

Police are asking for the public’s help to find Michael Buck who is missing from his home in #Harlow

A dog has been shot dead by police officers following an incident in the East Midlands

A man is in custody after a car failed to stop and damaged a number of police cars as it tried to evade officers...

More than 20 primary schools have benefitted from a police initiative offering safety and well-being advice

A stolen mobile phone was quickly returned to a teenage robbery victim after police were called to the scene and arrested a suspect

After their Fiesta collides with a Fiat 500 carrying a mother and her two children, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy are killed,...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.