Myron Davies was identified as the boy who died in the incident near Limekiln Road in Abersychan on July 6.

His family described him as a “happy” and “popular” young man.

A 14-year-old girl who was also hurt is in critical condition in the hospital.

Gwent Police are currently investigating the incident.

“As you can imagine, as his family, we are all completely heartbroken, and all of his friends are devastated, as we try to make it through each day since hearing this heartbreaking news,” said his mother, Sarah Davies, in a statement.

“What happened on this tragic day is a mystery; if anyone has any information, please come forward.” “I need to know what happened to my son as a mother.” We’d also like to thank everyone for their kind messages and support during this difficult time.”

The Abersychan School student was described as “a popular boy who was well-liked by both teachers and students.”

“He was a cheerful young man who always had a smile on his face.” “He was frequently seen on two wheels by the community and loved online gaming with family and friends on the Xbox and PlayStation,” Ms Davies continued.

Officers were dispatched to Limekiln Road around 6.30pm on Wednesday, 6 July, following reports of a boy and a 14-year-old girl falling at a quarry.

Myron was pronounced dead at the scene by Welsh Ambulance Service paramedics, and a report has been submitted to the coroner.

The Blaenavon girl suffered critical injuries and was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where she is still in critical condition.

Friends have been urged not to gather at the quarry to pay their respects to Myron.