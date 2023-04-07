Friday, April 7, 2023
Friday, April 7, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The family of a 60-year-old Sheffield woman have shared the following statement as the investigation into her death continues

The family of a 60-year-old Sheffield woman have shared the following statement as the investigation into her death continues

by uknip247
The Family Of A 60-year-old Sheffield Woman Have Shared The Following Statement As The Investigation Into Her Death Continues.

A statement from Marcia Grant’s family read:

“Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community. Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit. We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are underway and the Family try to come to terms with this enormous loss.”

Emergency services were called at 7.10pm on Wednesday 5 April to reports of a collision between a car and a woman in the Greenhill area.

Mrs Grant was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification and a post mortem examination have not yet taken place.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Dealer behind bars for bringing drugs into the county

Calls for de-escalation at Jerusalem’s holy sites: Foreign Secretary statement

Rural communities up and down the country are set to benefit from funding to support rural business and create jobs

Police charge 12 year old with murder

Police have released images of a person of interest after thousands of pounds worth of items were stolen from a shop

Police, fire and ambulance crews are teaming up to give a live demonstration of what happens in a crash to raise awareness about road...

Two stabbed in Ramsgate bloodbath one airlifted to London hospitial

Woman killed in fatal Becton fire was found by firefighters on the second floor in a flat

Murder investigation continues after a house party blaze kills teen

Blaze rips through commercial building in Preston

A milestone 7,500 hours of specialist intrusive and disruptive surveying work has been completed since July 2022

Police are searching for missing Melinda Skoda who was last seen in Ringmer on Thursday

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More