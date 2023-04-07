The Family Of A 60-year-old Sheffield Woman Have Shared The Following Statement As The Investigation Into Her Death Continues.

A statement from Marcia Grant’s family read:

“Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community. Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit. We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are underway and the Family try to come to terms with this enormous loss.”

Emergency services were called at 7.10pm on Wednesday 5 April to reports of a collision between a car and a woman in the Greenhill area.

Mrs Grant was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification and a post mortem examination have not yet taken place.